The Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda has revealed that the final burial program for the late Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah will be released after the election of his successor.

Addressing the media on Tuesday 22nd March, 2022, Babalanda who is also the Chairperson of the National Organizing Committee in-charge of Oulanyah’s burial arrangements, said she has already instituted sub committees which are going ahead to plan for activities of a befitting send-off of the late Omoro County legislator as directed by H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

“The final burial program will be released after election of a new Speaker of Parliament. The process of electing a new Speaker is ongoing,” Ms Babalanda disclosed.

The Minister also cautioned that security remains of great importance as citizens continue mourning the late Speaker.

“As you are aware, burial will involve several activities which are sensitive; given the status of the late. Accordingly, the Minister in-charge of Security Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi alongside the Inspector General of Police will brief the public on the planned security arrangements during the mourning period,”she said.

“As Chairperson of the National Organizing Committee, I have delegated Hon. Hillary Onek [Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees] to work with the Ministers from Acholi sub-region to engage with the cultural and political leaders in Acholi for their input in the burial arrangements.”

Ms Babalanda further revealed that she has personally spoken with the father of the deceased, Mzee Nathan L’Okori Adiyo and the Paramount Chief of Acholi, Rwot David Onen Ocana who both expressed willingness to work with government in order to have a befitting send off for their son.

“In addition to the above, in consideration of the threat of Covid-19, access to the State Funeral Service at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds will be by invitation and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be strictly observed. In my next briefing, I will give you the approved number of mourners who will be allowed to access the venue.”

“The leadership of the Parliament of Uganda is fully in charge of managing mourners at both homes of the deceased i.e. in Muyenga, Kampala and at the ancestral home in Omoro where he will be buried. Parliament has identified service providers to this effect.”

Ms Babalanda also said that she will coordinate with the Minister for Information, Communication Technology and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi; to give Ugandans continuous updates on the burial arrangements.

“Finally, I wish to assure all Ugandans that Government of Uganda under the leadership of H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who has been a close friend, will accord the deceased a funeral befitting of his status and legacy.Flags will continue flying at half-mast all over the country until the mourning period is concluded.”

All the burial activities involved in the send-off of Oulanyah will be relayed live on the National Television.

Oulanyah, the Speaker of the 11th Parliament died on Sunday 20th March, 2022 from Seattle, USA where he had been receiving specialized treatment since last month.

Meanwhile, the new Speaker of Parliament will be elected this Friday 25th March and the exercise will be conducted from Kololo Independence Grounds.