President Yoweri Museveni has today Monday directed that all flags in Uganda should fly at half masts until Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah is laid to rest.

Speaker Oulanyah died on Sunday 20th, March, 2022 from Seattle, United States of America where he had been receiving specialized treatment since last month.

In a statement dated 21, March, 2022, the President said his directive is provided for in the official burials’ procedures.

“Countrymen and Countrywomen, Yesterday, at about 12.40pm, it was my sad duty to announce the untimely death of our Speaker, the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, MP for Omoro. Today, I add the following: I extend my condolences, the condolences of my family and of all Ugandans to the children of Oulanyah and to his wider family. The government and the NRM will always stand with them. I will say more about Rt. Hon. Oulanyah in the coming days,” Museveni noted.

The President also revealed that he has already activated a National Organization Committee under the Minister of Presidency Milly Babalanda to organise a befitting official burial for the late Speaker.

” They know what to do,”he asserted.

” Thirdly, I direct that the flags in Uganda fly at half- masts until the burial of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. This is provided for in the official burials’ procedures.

More will be said and communicated as we go along.”

Following her appointment as head of the Organizing Committee for Oulanyah’s burial, Hon Babalanda on Sunday evening said she was to release an official statement concerning the arrangements on Tuesday.

” Fellow Ugandans, it’s most unfortunate to lose Rt. Hon. @JacobOulanyah. I commiserate with all Ugandans, and Africa at large.On Tuesday (March 22, 2022), I will issue the official statement on burial arrangements,” Babalanda tweeted.