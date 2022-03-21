A cabinet meeting being chaired by President Yoweri Museveni is currently ongoing with an aim of coming up with arrangements of replacing the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah.

Article 82(4) provides that subject to Clause (4) of Article 81 of this Constitution, “no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant”.

The Speaker’s office fell vacant following the death of Omoro County legislator Oulanyah who had been Speaker for less than a year. Oulanyah passed on Yesterday from Seattle, United States of America where he had been receiving specialized treatment since last month.

Immediately after the meeting, the Central Executive Committee of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) is going to sit and start forging a way on how they are going to handle members that have already expressed their interest for the vacant Speakership post.

According to sources, some members have already handed in their papers and CEC is going to sit and determine who should be forwarded to represent NRM in the Speakership race that will be happening very soon.

After CEC’s decision, the selected name will be sent to NRM’s Parliamentary caucus for endorsement before the elections.