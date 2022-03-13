The territorial Police of Kawempe is investigating a case of murder case against Gideon Nabasa, 31, a private security guard with Afrisafe Guard company.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says on Sunday morning while police officers were on motorised patrols in Kazo Lugoba Zone Kaazo Ward, Nabweru Division Wakiso District, they found Nabasa carrying a sack on a motorcycle registration number UFG 635P.

“The officers were suspicious of what he was carrying and on asking for a search. They found a dead body of a male adult suspected to be in his early 20s in the sack and immediately arrested him,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

“A team of investigators was called in at the scene and the body was later conveyed to city mortuary in Mulago for a post mortem.The body also had two wounds suspected to be a result of a stabbing.”

Owoyesigyire however, revealed that Nabasa has not yet cooperated well with the police to help them identify the deceased and where he got the body from.

” Our investigations to identify the deceased are ongoing.The suspect has been detained at Kawempe Police Station on allegations of murder.More details will be availed to you as soon as possible.”