An accident has claimed the life of a Swedish Diplomat.

The deadly road accident happened at Magamaga Weigh Bridge along Jinja – Iganga road on Sunday.

The Diplomat identified as Ulrika Lindberg Labasauskas died on spot as per Uganda Red Cross.

“The Diplomat attached to the Swedish Embassy died on spot. Three other people have been rushed to Jinja hospital for further management,” Uganda Red Cross Spokesperson Irene Nakasiita noted.

Uganda Police is yet to issue a statement regarding the sad development.

May her soul Rest In Eternal Peace.