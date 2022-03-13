Anselm Besigye, a son to Uganda’s prominent opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye and UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima has landed a Masters Degree scholarship in the United States of America.

Anselm has been offered an admission to pursue a Masters of Arts in Social Sciences program at the University of Chicago,one of the leading research institutions of Higher learning in the world.

According to a letter sent to his Geneva, Switzerland address on March 10, Anselm’s admission offer includes the Quadrangle Scholar Research Scholarship of $40,000.00 (approximately Shs144 million) for 2022-2023.

“This decision reflects the confidence of the Master of Arts Program in the Social Sciences (MAPSS) faculty in your accomplishments to-date and in your academic and professional promise,” the university wrote to the son of former Forum for Democratic Change president.

“In keeping with the ‘Resolution Regarding Graduate Scholars, Fellows, Trainees, and Assistants’ of the Council of Graduate Schools, of which the University of Chicago is a member, we ask that you inform us of your decision no later than April 20, 2022, via the online Reply to Offer of Admission form.”

Last year, Anselm graduated at Harvard University in USA.

The good news was disclosed by Dr Besigye who said Anselm graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the institution’s faculty of Arts with a major in Anthropology.

“We’re delighted about his hard work that afforded him to graduate with distinction. His thesis was among the 2021 Thomas Temple Hoopes Prize Winners for “excellent undergraduate work and excellence in the art of teaching,” Besigye said via his official Facebook page.

” It recognizes, both, the student and his/her supervising professor. It means his thesis will remain available in Harvard library and he also gets $5,000- cash prize.”

The four time presidential candidate also lauded Anselm for his hard work since it relieved them (parents) from most of the cost of his high school and university education because he was able to win scholarships that saw him go through the best education institutions.

“I am grateful to his mum, Winnie, who took most of the responsibility of raising Anselm, as I was mainly entrapped in the ongoing liberation struggle of our country.

“I am also grateful to the many family members, relatives and friends, who played an important part in the journey of Anselm’s growth and education.Our family is grateful to the teachers, professors and all school and university staff of all the institutions he attended in Uganda, Ethiopia and the USA.”