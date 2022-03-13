The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga on Friday confirmed that the opposition resolved not to punish the Layibi-Bardege legislator Martin Ojara Mapenduzi who backstabbed them.

Last month, Mapenduzi a member of the opposition filed a notice with the Clerk to Parliament seeking the removal of Mityana Municipality counterpart, Francis Zaake from the office of the Parliamentary Commission alluding that he insulted the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the entire House.

“Pursuant to Rule 56 (1) and 110 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament of Uganda, I notify you of my intention to move a motion for a resolution of parliament to remove Honorable Zaake Francis from the Office of Commissioner of Parliament under section 5 of the Administration of Parliament Act, Cap 257 of the Laws of Uganda on grounds of misbehaviour and misconduct,” reads part of the notice.

On 23rd February, the notice was happily received by the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige in which the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker were copied. He also attached a copy of the signatures in support of the notice and motion. Legislators mainly from the ruling National Resistance Movement -NRM party signed the petition secretly to push for Zaake’s removal from the Parliamentary Commission, the top most organ of the House.

As part of the impeachment process, Deputy Speaker Anita Among sent Zaake to the Parliamentary disciplinary committee which on Thursday came with two reports that exonerated Zaake from being impeached however still Mapenduzi and other MPs brought a motion that voted Zaake from the Parliamentary Commission which indeed came to pass since the Yes side won by 155 votes while the opposers garnered only 4 votes.

Although most members of the opposition wanted Mapenduzi punished, Mpuuga clarified that they were not willing to wage any war against Mapenduzi or any disciplinary action but rather they are leaving him to find himself where he belongs exactly.

“It is up to Mapenduzi to do soul searching. We don’t have any plans of punishing him. In fact, he needs time to define himself and find exactly where he belongs. That’s not our job, it’s up to him,” Mpuuga told journalists on Friday.

In 2021, Mapenduzi de-camped Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and made it to the 11th Parliament on an independent ticket, thriving on the political wave of National Unity Platform and People Power.

When he entered the August House, Mapenduzi was chosen by the majority opposition party National Unity Platform (NUP) to lead the Local Government Accounts Committee.