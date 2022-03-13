A human rights activist has warned government about the increasing classes of people who are untouchables in the country that do contrary to the law without being held accountable.

Dr. Livingston Sewanyana, the Executive Director Human Rights Initiative says impunity in the country has eroded democracy and deprived people of their rights by the so called untouchables which has widened the inequality gap.

Sewanyana made remarks while presenting a public lecture organised at Uganda Christian University, Mukono campus by American Bar Association~ABA under the theme ” The Rights to freedom of Assembly and Association in Uganda”

Dr. Sewanyana also urged Universities and other institutions of Higher learning to create platforms of communication between learners and administrators and desist from tendencies of dictatorship to learners to enable them curb the increasing cases of strikes and demonstrations in schools.