Mulago National Referral Hospital ospital Executive Director, Dr Byarugaba Baterana has Wednesday handed over office to his deputy, Dr Rosemary Byanyima following his interdiction last week.

Present at the event were Hospital board members led by Dr Edward Kanyesigye, senior Hospital administration staff and Dr Baterana’s lawyers.

Last week, the Ministry of Health interdicted Dr Baterana from office following his arrest by the State House Health Monitoring Unit.

Baterana is being accused of fraudulent accounting, abuse of office, embezzlement and causing financial loss to the government.

According to the State House Health Monitoring Unit, the crimes were committed in the last four years and cost the government over Shs28 billion.

The national referral hospital came under scrutiny following numerous complaints from the public about the poor service and management of the government hospital.

Dr Warren Namara, the Director of the State House Health Monitoring Unit said that their investigations revealed several inconsistencies in regard to the procurement of medicines and other medical supplies at the hospital.

He cited where Mulago hospital paid First Pharmacy over Shs2 billion to supply medicines under emergency orders or medical supplies, but only half of what was ordered was received.

In the letter dated 2nd March, 2022, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine said Dr Baterana was interdicted from duty to pave way for investigations regarding the allegations against him.

“Pursuant to section F-s and F-r of the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021 you are hereby interdicted from duty to pave way for investigations and you will receive half pay with immediate effect until the charges against you are cleared,” Dr Atwine said.

“You are therefore required to handover your work and office to the Deputy Director Dr Rosemary Byanyima in accordance with section F-d (4) of the Public Service Standing Orders and keep away from your duty station until your advised otherwise. During the period of interdiction, you shall not leave the country without any written permission.”