By Everest Mukiibi

Geoffrey Macho, the Busia Municipality Member of Parliament has stormed Majanji police station protesting the arrest of three fishermen from Majanji Sub-county.

The fishermen are Jovan Makokha, Kelvin Wanyama and Keffa Masiga Omuhenye, all residents of Majanji Sub-county. Macho asked the police to unconditionally release the suspects or else arraign them in court immediately.

The suspects were reportedly arrested by Marine officers from the Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF on Monday for alleged use of illegal fishing gear on Lake Victoria waters.

Thomas Wangira, one of the fishermen, says that he escaped arrest and saw the soldiers impounding fishing gears and ordering the suspects to board a vehicle to an unknown destination.

According to Macho, he has registered several complaints from residents about the unnecessary arrests and torture of suspects. He wants the army to withdraw from the area.

Lawrence Edraku, the officer in-charge-OC Majanji police station, says that they got a report from the army about the arrest of fishermen who were found using illegal fishing gear despite the fact they hadn’t yet been brought to the station.

He says that they are yet to locate the whereabouts of the suspects.

Musa Magogo, the UPDF Marine commander attached to the Eastern part of Lake Victoria, says that the suspects are at Namayingo police station pending the conclusion of their files before they appear in court.