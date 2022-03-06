AKAMPA Tanbull

Well, when were growing up, me and some of my age mates had dreams of becoming Presidents or even standing for this number one job in the Country but until of recent in 2020/2021 when personally I realized that every tom, harry & dick can stand for this position. But there will always be one outstanding person and for this case H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa was/is the number one choice to keep holding the office of Command in Chief(CiC) for Uganda.

Where as its every Ugandan citizen’s right to stand for Presidency, following Mr Joseph Kabuleta’s rants, olemwa!

One is left to wonder whether he wishes well for Uganda his motherland or this man, Kabuleta is an enemy of progress, he tries so hard to confuse the poor Ugandans living in their villages, working so hard to get what to eat or have shelter, clothing or even afford to send their Children to School.

Mr Kabuleta is currently traversing regions of Uganda de-campaigning Government programmes.

A few days ago he was in Tooro region telling people to shan the most recent development programme, Parish Development Model, this development programme was launched by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni a few weeks ago in Kibuku District.

The objectives of Parish Development Model are very clear, getting Ugandans from subsistence to monetary economy. What you would put in simple terms, from subsistence to cash economy.

Where funds from Central Government/Ministry of Finance directly be sent to Parish PDM SACCOs and people borrow this money to boost economic activities with in their Villages or grassroot where production takes place.

For example, am a coffee farmer in Kahengye- Rubumba-Eastern Ward, Kebisoni Town Council- Rukungiri District.

I will be able to borrow from my parish PDM SACCO, add on the acre of coffee that I have.

Meaning that with the PDM funds, I will be able progress from one acre to two acres of Coffee plantation.

This kind of model is so far the best, it targets me the local farmer or producer at grass root than other models Mr Kabuleta is promoting of carrying out agriculture/farming in 5/3 star hotels!

Kabuleta is not a known farmer neither is he registered anywhere in the chains of agriculture/production therefore he would not understand issues to do with boosting incomes at household level, his known areas of specialization are commenting over sports and worshiping fellow men to get free money.

Let Ugandans not be misled by the likes of Mr Joseph Kabuleta and his team, but rather position themselves as citizens to tap into the Parish Development Model and any other Government programme that comes their way in order to boost cash economy at village level and improve on household incomes (entatsya, enyingiza), as a Country Uganda we are headed for middle income status and we should keep the focus and not accept to be misled or confused by the enemies of progress.

We shall be able to build a better Uganda, we all have a role to play to secure the future of our different families, communities & Uganda at large.

For God & my Country Uganda.

