By Everest Mukiibi

Former minister of Agriculture, Dr. Victoria Sekitoleko has advised women to come up with different SACCO groups in order to enable government together with other private organizations to give them a starting point.

Sekitoleko, was the guest of honour at the women’s expo in Luweero district over the weekend. In this expo, women showcased what they can do best to earn a living.

She was a minister of Agriculture between 1986 and 1995.

She was also a representative for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in China, Mongolia and South Korea Between October 2006 and April 2011.

This event was organised and sponsored by the Private Sector Foundation Uganda with the aim of making women stand out and earn a living.

The chairperson of Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Stephen Asiimwe said they came up with expo to enhance effective marketing through face-to-face engagements and turn prospects into purchasing customers.

During the event, women requested government to come out and support them as well as ensuring gender equality and supporting them with machines that can ease their work.

Basing on this, Victoria Sekitoleko advised women to stay firm in their SACCO groups.

She added that those who haven’t joined any should do the needful in order to gain from the money that will be given out in different SACCOs to support women.