Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa has hailed the people of Kakumiro district for voting Rt.Hon. Robinah Nabbanja as their Woman Member of Parliament.

” Thanks for overwhelmingly voting NRM and President Yoweri Museveni and that is why he blessed you with a Prime Minister,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa further noted that for the short time Rt.Hon. Nabbanja has been Prime Minister,she has been able to Coordinate Government business across the entire Country which has fundamentally contributed to increase in support for the NRM and President Yoweri Museveni

Rt.Hon Robinah Nabbanja is the First Female Prime Minister in Uganda.

Government Chief Whip was the Chief guest at the thanks giving ceremony of Bugangaizi South Member of Parliament Josephat Tumwesigye, aimed at fundraising for the construction of the Priests’ residence at St.Andrews Kaahwa Kakumiro Catholic Parish today.