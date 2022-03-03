Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary has lashed out at Democratic Party (DP) president general Norbert Mao and National Unity Platform (NUP) over the ongoing verbal war between the two rivaling camps.

In his tweet on Wednesday, Kirunda said the current war of words between the two opposition political outfits is a clear testimony that President Yoweri Museveni is still in charge and that his seniority and politics of substance are unequalled.

The ongoing war of words between DP and NUP/FDC is a clear testimony of why H.E @KagutaMuseveni is still in charge. His seniority and politics of substance are unequalled. FK — Faruk Kirunda (@kirunda_faruk) March 2, 2022

Kirunda’s statement follows Mao’s recent attack on NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi along with his supporters. He called them scarecrows that are destabilizing Uganda’s political space.

In his verbal war against the Kamwokya based political outfit, Mao said Kyagulanyi popularity known as Bobi Wine and the group have turned Uganda’s politics into blackmail and hate mongering.

“This war is between the lumpen elites that have bastardized political discourse and made it too toxic and the enlightened elites. It is not a personal cause. I’m just like a bailiff to evict the lumpens and hand back vacant possession of the political space to sane people,” Mao tweeted.

” The war to cleanse the synagogue is going to last at least two years! How can corrupt and hypocritical masqueraders turn politics into a bastion for blackmail, slander and hate-mongering? The merchants of hate will decide when this will end,” he added.

The former presidential candidate further noted that NUP is oppressing her fellow opposition political parties and that he was ready to take them on for the next two years until sanity in Uganda’s politics is achieved.

He added the detestable manners of NUP in the opposition have created a cult thinking that only their leaders are the right people in whatever they say or do.

“Why fight the oppression by the government majority and ignore oppression within the opposition? We cannot solve Uganda’s deep-seated problems using cosmetic solutions! Serious thinkers, as opposed to the tinkerers we adore, should explain how we got here. In Uganda’s political banquet hall, NUP and NRM are at the high table. The mock fight is orchestrated by the Shadow State which had to prop up a scarecrow to distract Ugandans from the real struggle. Soon the masqueraders will come face to face with the people hungry for change.”