By Everest Mukiibi

Two children have drowned in the Jang-Ayago stream, a tributary of River Nile in Lutuk Parish, Koch Goma Sub County, Nwoya district.

Emmanuel Orach, the Nwoya District LC V Chairperson has identified the deceased as Barbara Ayeerwoth, 3 and half years old and her two-year-old brother Jonathan Rwotomiya.

Their bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon by Innocent Kilama, a resident of the same area who had gone to fetch water from the stream.

Christine Akwero, the mother of the deceased children told watchdog Uganda that she was a way in the garden when the shocking incident happened. The stream is about 400 meters away from their home.

According to Orach, there are reports indicating that the children could have been beaten by someone and dumped in the stream because their bodies had bruises on the chest, cheek, mouth, and foreheads.

Orach says that they expect to get a clear report once they receive the postmortem report from the police.