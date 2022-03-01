By Everest Mukiibi

Alex Karuhanga, the LC I Chairperson of Nyarubira cell in Kyentaama Parish Nyabuhikye Sub-county, Ibanda district has committed suicide by poisoning for unknown reasons. His lifeless body was found in a pit latrine a few meters from his residence.



His immediate neighbour, Innocent Barigye, says that the deceased’s brother informed him that Karuhanga was missing since Sunday. He, however, says that shortly after, he went to ease himself in the family latrine only to find Karuhanga’s lifeless body there.



Vincent Wakame, the chairperson LC 2 of Kyentaama Parish, says that the preliminary findings show that the deceased took poison to end his life. He also added that the deceased had been telling him that he would commit suicide.



Wakame explains that Karuhanga had earlier on tried to end his life, which he blamed on excessive alcohol consumption.



Godfrey Kafungira, the officer in Charge of Nyabuhikye Police Station rushed to the scene and ordered the deceased’s family to bury the body. He urged residents to always seek guidance from their religious leaders in case of a problem.