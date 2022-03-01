By Everest Mukiibi

More than 6, 000 Congolese nationals have so far crossed into Uganda since Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF and the Congolese army launched an offensive against the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF bases in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Hedwig Arinitwe, the acting commandant of Bubukwanga refugee transit centre in Bundibugyo district has revealed that the asylum seekers are from North Kivu of DRC.

The asylum seekers, mainly women and children are entering Uganda via the Busunga crossing border while others enter through the porous borders in Butoogo, Bundikaleba and Bundingoma among others. The Office of the Prime Minister together with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees has stated allocating the refugees into refugee camps.

According to Arinitwe, over 4,000 refugees have so far been allocated to Rwamwanja and Kyangwali settlement camps.

“Some of these people have very touching stories and experiences. Most of these people appear anaemic and sickly in nature but we are lucky we have partners who strictly attend to these asylum seekers, ” Arinaitwe said. She says that more than 400 asylum seekers cross to Uganda every day.

Arinitwe says that Kyaka refugee camp is filled to capacity, adding that they have resorted to taking the asylum seekers to Rwamwanja refugee camp.

Some of the asylum seekers who preferred anonymity said that hospitals in Bundibugyo district were not attending to some of them on account that they are refugees.

In November last year, the Uganda People’s s Defense Forces launched a military offensive dubbed “operation Shujja” against ADF rebels in DRC. The rebels have since turned their wrath against civilians forcing hundreds to flee their homes for dear life.