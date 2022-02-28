The Kabale District Woman Member of Parliament Hon Catherine Atwakiire Ndamira has called on the public in the district to embrace the parish development model, which is aimed at transforming communities.

Atwakire made the call today addressing Christians during the bidding farewell of Rev Fr. Austin Christmas at Buhara catholic parish grounds Buhara sub-county Kabale District.

Atwakire asked the public to start preparing themselves for a new initiative by forming groups that will ease in receiving money from the Government.

She explained that if the program is well handled, it will help transform the livelihoods of Ugandans since it is targeting the grass-root people who are entirely not in the money economy.

She said that the government shall carry out training among leaders of which Ndorwa west constituency will be trained on 12th March 2022.

She further asked people to look for manageable businesses in their areas that will help them

Bridget Asinga Tumwesigye the Kabale district secretary for finance and works commended Rev. Fr. Austin for the good projects and Gospel he initiated in Buhara catholic parish. Brigdet was representing Ndorwa east Mp Wilfred Niwagaba.

Rev Fr. Austin Christopher speaking at the same function commended the People of Buhara catholic parish for the goodness in 6 years of serving them as the Parish priest.

He said it eased his work of leadership and service delivery while serving them which he described as a blessing from GOD. He noted that 756 Catholics trusted him with money that he has been keeping for them.

Fr Austin was transferred to Rushoroza Catholic Parish Cathedral Replacing Rev.Fr Baltazari Ndyomugyenyi.

Rev Fr. Henry Barekye will be replacing Fr Austin Christmas at the Buhara Catholic Parish.