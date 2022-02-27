Fire has gutted dormitories of students of Bilal Secondary School, leading to losses of valuable property for hundreds of students.

Sheikh Muhammad Kamoga, the headmasters of Bilal Secondary school has confirmed the accident, but reassured parents and stakeholders that no student has been hurt.

He however said property of students have been burnt.

“Students were in preps when flames burst up in the dormitories. No student was hurt. We have now put off the fire.” Kamoga said.

The fire at Bilal Islamic S.S located in Bwaise in Kawempe Division, comes after recent reports that the school has registered a surge in student enrollment.

Last month, a website, Elgon Daily reporter that Bilal Islamic secondary school Bwaise in Kawempe division student turn up numbers for the new term was very high which had overwhelmed both the parents and school management.

The website said the school discipline committee chairman sheikh Hassan Mutumba had said the school was founded and built on strong Muslim foundation and shall continue promoting the high discipline and religious values to ensure that all students that pass through their school get the best values of education for a bright future.

The school headmaster Mr. Adnan Jagwe thanked the government for creating a good enabling environment.