Lands forces commander Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has an ambition of overtaking South African comedian Trevor Noah as Africa’s most popular tweep.

However he will have to overtake his father, Gen Yoweri Museveni who now boosts over 2.5 million and their nemesis Bobi Wine with 1.5 million followers.

Muhoozi who has now garnered half a million followers, has been nicknamed the ‘Tweeting General’ a monicker he clearly doesn’t like going by his recent tweet on the subject matter. However, he didn’t hide his desire to emerge as Uganda’s and Africa’s top influencer.

On February 19, Muhoozi tweeted, “I hear people calling me ‘The Tweeting General’ these days. Most of those people are simply cowards! They are terrified of my massive popularity in Uganda and in Africa. Even when I was the most silent officer they used to attack me. The people love me and the revolution!”

The lands forces commander, has been tweeting posts, many regard as controversial, but, he is unmoved with the criticism. Instead, he has taken the war of tweeting to veteran writers, such as Charles Onyango Obbo, journalist and legendary founder of Daily Monitor. Muhoozi teased Obbo who once told him that the pen was mightier than the sword. However, going by Obbo’s followers, in 400,000s, Gen Kainerugaba was disappointed that a professional soldier without writing background could be more popular online than a professional journalist who has spent decades writing.

“My big brother @cobbo3 you remember you told me in 1998 in Muyenga that the pen was greater than the sword. But now I have more followers than you on Twitter. So maybe the sword is actually greater than the pen.”

February 14, 2022

Obbo didn’t take the joke without a good response.

@mkainerugaba Well, Twitter followers as an index is very problematic, but I see that Daily Monitor, the guardians of the Pen, with 1.2M has nearly 3 times yours and mine (@ntvuganda

has 1.5M). @Trevornoah has 11.6M – so, comedy is mightier than many guns? Wd be an interesting debate. see

To this, Muhoozi Kainerugaba assured Obbo, “Don’t divert me with @Trevornoah. I shall overtake him one day. Once enough Africans hear the good news that President @KagutaMuseveni brought to them. My point is that I have beaten you in terms of followers. Ugandans/Africans want to hear messages of our revolution.

With over 500,000 followers, Muhoozi’s drive to garner more followers on social media is unstoppable.