By Mukiibi Everest

Residents of Bukoto South in Lwengo district are full of smiles after receiving electiricity in their area, for the first time .

This electricity power has been distributed in the areas of Kisekka, Kiwagala, Kisubi, Buzinga among others.

Area Legisator, Dr.Twaha Kagabo Muzeyi, has told residents that his hard work has paid off, with over 500 homes lit.

Dr Twaha Kagabo, says almost 75% of the villages in his constituency have been powered.

At the launching of the electricity Mr Kagabo pledged to work upon other challenges hindering development in the area such as poor roads, and the bad health care system. He donated two ambulances to aid in transporting the sick to health facilities for treatment of emergencies.

Hon.Kagabo has appealed to the residents to always be careful by not misusing electricitys including safety tips such as not touching electricity wires because power kills.

Beneficiaries of electricity told Watchdog reporters that they are going to start serious business, such as maize milling and wielding so that they can improve on their standards of living.