KICSOF envisions a region where Civil society organisations influence sustainable development agenda with the mission of promoting CSOs engagement in advancing sustainable development through advocacy and information sharing in Kigezi region.

Convened with the purpose of strengthening CSO’s voice in Kigezi region for improved service delivery, the hybrid launch brought together stakeholders like religious leaders, local and national civil society organization leaders, development partners, government leaders including RDCs, CAOs and the regional IGG as well as the media.

Robert Byamugisha Kakuru told our reporter that the idea of forming one force was their longtime dream.