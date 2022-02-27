RUKUNGIRI: Police in Rukungiri district on Saturday arrested a village chairperson for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl.

The suspect, a one Julius Kashumbusha, 45, the Kagorogoro village chairperson in Kabwooma parish, Nyakagyeme Sub County Rukungiri district.

The suspect and the victim’s parents according to residents own shops in Kagorogoro trading center.

It’s alleged that on Saturday morning the victim was seen coming from the suspect’s shop with a bottle of “Kabiriti” drink, an local made energy drink.

Surprisingly, Bruce Tumubwine,28, the victim’s father together with his wife saw their daughter moving in an unusual state forcing them to check on her and discovered some semen on her dress. They went on checking her private parts and realized that their daughter might have been defiled given the state she was in.

The Parents then informed other local residents who arrested the suspect and handed him over to Nyakagyeme police post from where he was transferred to Central Police Station in Rukungiri for further investigations.