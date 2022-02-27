Police in Kanungu District are investigating circumstances under which three people all relatives, were murdered.
The deceased are; Twijukye Diliano,40, Jovinai Kabagambe,03 and Lwonia Kabasharira,61 both residents of Kenyange cell, Nyarurambi parish in Nyamirama sub county. They were killed by a mob.
It’s alleged that on Saturday evening Twijukye Diliano (deceased) developed a mental disorder and picked a pang and hacked his mother and his three year old daughter to death.
Upon getting information, angry residents also mobilised and beat the suspect to death making a total of three people killed on spot.
Police condemned the mob justice, saying, residents should report any crime to police in case of any problem in their Community.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com