Police in Kanungu District are investigating circumstances under which three people all relatives, were murdered.

The deceased are; Twijukye Diliano,40, Jovinai Kabagambe,03 and Lwonia Kabasharira,61 both residents of Kenyange cell, Nyarurambi parish in Nyamirama sub county. They were killed by a mob.

It’s alleged that on Saturday evening Twijukye Diliano (deceased) developed a mental disorder and picked a pang and hacked his mother and his three year old daughter to death.

Upon getting information, angry residents also mobilised and beat the suspect to death making a total of three people killed on spot.

Police condemned the mob justice, saying, residents should report any crime to police in case of any problem in their Community.