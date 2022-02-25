The National Unity Platform senior member Adri Nekambuza will run for the Member of Parliament in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) seat 2022-2027.

Nekambuza, a sports philanthropist and businessman who has been promoting various youthful sports groups in Uganda prior to joining the political arena, has been pushing for regional integration through different platforms.

Reports indicate that he will be standing most probably on the National Unity Platform ticket. which is the second political party after NRM with a big number of MPs.

Nekambuza, a Marketing Analyst by professional, working with total concepts international (Toronto) as a marketing coordinator in the Africa region is also the Business development director of Novelty agency (Uganda).

He has since listed a number of pillars to bolster regional integration including the much sought-Common Market and boosting sports in the region, focusing on compliance among the nations in supporting policy integration.

The Common Market have been put in place through protocols that are worked on by EAC ministries and signed by the heads of state. However, Adri says that as EALA representative he will also ensure much focus is put in place to ensure the youthful generation is given also a priority and that member states also comply with regional policies.

Nekambuza will push developmental ethics in the region, and he believes he will champion a clear record on human rights fight according to his party NUP.

His team say he will push ends and means of growth, advancement, modernization, transformational change in member countries mainly Uganda.

The East African legislative assembly (assembly) is an organ of the East African Community; established under Article 9 of the treaty for the establishment of the East African community.

The treaty establishing the East African community was signed on 30th November 1999 and entered into force on 7th July 2000 by the partner states of the Republic of Uganda, the Republic of Kenya; and the united republic of Tanzania.

The Republic of Burundi and the Republic of Rwanda acceded to the treaty on 18th June 2007 and became full members on 1st July 2007 while Republic of South Sudan joined on 16th April 2016 and became a full member on the 5th September 2016 thus expanding the number of the Community Partner States to six.

According to article 50 of the East African Community treaty and clause 4 of the EALA Elections Act 2011, the national parliament is mandated to conduct local elections for EALA. Parliament sets its own rules and regulations governing its elections although they must be guided by the treaty and EALA Elections Act.