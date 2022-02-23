The Kabale Catholic Headteachers Association has threatened to withdraw membership from the organisation that brings together all headteachers in Kabale District accusing their Anglican counterparts of using numerical majority to occupy all important offices through the recent election that was held to choose new leadership.

In their petition dated 14th Feb. 2022 adressed to the Patron who is also the Kabale District Education Officer , the Headteachers in the Catholic Schools Association allege that there were irregularities and religious segregation in the election held on 11th feb, 2022, to choose the leadership of Kabale Primary School Headteachers Association.

The election whose voting proceedure was by ballot ended up having only 1 Catholic Headteacher out of the 7 members of the Mainstream leadership while they only managed to get 4 out of 10 subcounty leadership slots.

The Association is made up of 110 Primary school Headteachers from Kabale District and 70 of the members with voting rights are Anglicans, while 40 are Catholics.

While speaking to our reporter, Charles Akankwasa, the Former Chairperson of the Kabale Catholic Headteachers’ Association said they had intelligence that the Anglicans convened in a caucus meeting to plan on how to use their majority membership and deny Catholics important positions through the election.

Mr. Akankwasa who is also the Muyumbu Primary School Headteacher said it is on this note that the Catholics held a meeting on 14th February and agreed to withdraw membership and form their own District Association if their complaints are not handled to satisfaction.

However, the newly elected Chairperson of the Kabale District Headteachers Association, Alex Biryomumeisho dismissed allegations that the 11th feb election was based on religious segregation. Mr. Biryomumeisho who is also the Nyabushabi Primary School Heatecher argued that if the election was marred by religious segregation, no Catholic would be elected into any office since the Anglicans have the majority voting rights.

Biryomumeisho an Anglican, also explained that he garnered 60 votes yet only 57 Anglican voters participated in the election, an indication that voting was by merit rather than Religious segregation.

The Kabale District Chairperson Uganda National Teachers Association – UNATU Geofrey Beinomugisha asked the two sides to sit on a round table and design a way forward. He however advised them to ensure that they stick to rules and regulations that govern the Association, which implied that a review in the constitution could be one of the solutions to the problems arising in the elections.

While speaking to our reporter in a phone interview, the Kabale District Education Officer Moses Bwengye Tumwijukye aknowledged having received the petition from the Catholic School Headteachers Association. He said he was out for a seminar in in Moroto District by the time he received the petition, and he decided to postpone the ceremony in which the new leadership would take up instruments of power from the outgoing leaders.

Howver Mr. Tumwijukye said the solution to the current conflict would only be found by the members of the Headteachers from both sides since they designed the constitution on whose guidelines, the controversial election was held. He said he would communicate the date for a meeting to dialogue about the arising matters.

THE ELECTION.

On 11th Feb. 2022, the Kabale Primaryhool Haedteacgers Assosiation held an election to choose new leaders and this is how the results were as follows;

Main Stream Leadership.

1.Chairperson – Alex Biryomumeisho, Headteacher Nyabushabi Primary School (Anglican)

2.Vice Chairperson – Charity Tibahitana, Headteacher Muyebe Primary School (Anglican)

3.Secretary – Gilbert Bajunwoha, Headteacher Rwesasi Primary School – (Anglican)

4.Vice Secretary – Jacqueline Mwesigwa, Headteacher Nyamyerambiko Primary School (Anglican)

5.Treasurer – Ariheihi Allen, Headteacher Nyakagyera Primary School (Anglican)

6 Publicity Secretary – Saturday Corpenicus, Headteacher Kakondo Primary School (Anglican)

7.Scretary For Women Affairs – Agnes Ahimbisibwe, Headteacher Kyasaano Primary School (Cathoilic)

Subcounty Representatives

1. Kamuganguzi Subcounty – Innocent TurayamureebA (Catholic)

2.Kitumba Subcounty – Sabiti Patrick, Kiniogo P.S (Catholic)

3.Butanda Subcounty – Samuel Agaba, Kyinyamari P.S (Anglican)

4.Kahungye Subcounty – Justus Turyahumura, Rubaya P.S (Anglican)

5.Rubaya Subcounty – Benious Akankwasa, Burimba P.S (Anglican)

6. Kaharo Subcounty – Basensa Andrew, Kaharo P.S (Anglican)

7.Ryakarimira Town Council – Derrick Asiimwe, Rukore P.S (Anglican)

8.Katuna Town Council – Patrick Begyira, Mukarangye P.S (Anglican)

9.Buhara Subcounty – Patrick Niwagaba, Kabahesi P.S (Anglican)

10. Kyanamira Subcounty – Charles Akankwasa, Muyumbu P.S (Catholic)

11. Maziba Subcounty – Elias Byaruhanga, Maziba P.S (Catholic)

12. Kibuga Subcounty – Kenneth Besigye, Kibuga P.S (Anglican)