A Police officer is under detention on allegation of defiling a 16 year old girl.

The suspect who has been identified as Habineza Vianny attached to Bunagana border station, Kisoro, allegedly had carnal knowledge with his house maid whom he impregnated.

The pregnancy was detected in April, 2021 and in September the same year, the victim was hospitalized into labour. She pinned Vianny of being responsible for the pregnancy which forced the suspect to flee.

The house maid was reportedly recruited in January 2020 and was staying in the suspect’s home in Rutare village Chahi sub county Kisoro district.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the police officer has been remanded.

“The suspect was arrested on the 16/02/2022 at Kigezi regional headquarters at Kabale and because his case file was already sanctioned, he was produced in Kisoro magistrate court before his worship Gidudu Fred , who remanded him to Kisoro prison until 22/03/2022 when will be back for mention of case,”Maate said.

He was charged with aggravated defilement.