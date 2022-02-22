By Everest Mukiibi

The Ministry of Water and Environment has donated a Sprinkler Irrigation System worth Shillings 786 million to South Ankole Diocese.

The Sprinkler irrigation system sits on 20 acres of land.

Rt. Rev. Nathan Ahimbisibwe, the Bishop South Ankole diocese, says the Irrigation system is going to boost agriculture in the diocese.

Ronald Matovu Kiiza, an Engineer with the Ministry of Water and Environment, says that the construction of the project that started in 2019 is an initiative of the President.

He says Christians with the capacity to do commercial agriculture can copy a leaf and have the same irrigation system on their gardens.

Ketty Kamwiine, a Christian says the church is setting an example to Christians who are allowed to learn from the church projects free of charge and transfer the knowledge to their homes.

She says that she has also started a poultry farm noting that she will be using the hatchery at the diocese to hatch chicks for sale.

While commissioning the irrigation system, the Minister of Trade Industry and Co-operatives, Francis Mwebesa said the project will help the church to meet its outstanding needs and pledged government’s support to build a coffee processing factory.