Solomon Kampala Sekayi Kyagulanyi was on 1st February, 2022 suspended from St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) over possession of illicit drugs (marijuana).

Solomon Kampala is a son of Uganda’s main opposition figure also National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

According to local news website- ChimpReports, Solomon’s suspension followed an abrupt check of all students’ dormitories in mid January.

The school disciplinary committee said in a suspension letter dated February 1, that Solomon was caught with marijuana substance wrapped in papers like cigarette sticks and a lighter in his suitcase.

“He was involved in acts of indiscipline incompatible with his status as a student of this college… Kyagulanyi Sekayi Solomon is therefore suspended from the college for two weeks with effect from Tuesday 1st February, 2022, basing the resolution to zero tolerance for indiscipline,”SMACK Disciplinary Committee said in a suspension letter according to ChimpReports.

The Headmaster of SMACK, Brother Deodati Aliganyira confirmed Solomon’s suspension.

“Its true, that case was handled and we gave the boy, the last warning. He was found with drugs wrappedin papers like cigarettes and a lighter, ” Brother Aliganyira told the local news outlet.

According to sources, some staff members wanted Solomon expelled from school but they were reigned on by officials from the Ministry of Education.

Considering the fact that the country’s elites send their children to SMACK, the administration is required to first secure permission from the Ministry before expelling students.

Solomon returned to school on 15th February, 2022 along with his parents, Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi and they were tasked to make fresh undertaking of obedience and compliance with school rules and regulations.