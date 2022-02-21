The Ntungamo District COVID-19 taskforce has urged institutions of learning to maintain COVID-19 measures as the only way to curtail the spread of the pandemic amongst learners.

According to Deputy RDC Ntungamo, Byarugaba Isaiah Kanyamahaane some schools have reported cases due to laxity on the measures.

Kanyamahaane observed that schools which are not adhered to the standard operating procedures will be closed.

The Municipal Health officer, Dr James Ndyanabo noted that there has been mild cases of COVID-19 in some schools but allay fears that all students were treated and discharged and others turned negative.

The Mayor Ntungamo Municipality, Jacob Kafureeka hailed health workers for work done as far as vaccination is concerned but asked people to go for vaccination.

This was during the task force meeting for Ntungamo Municipality held at the municipal council Hall last Friday.