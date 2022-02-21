The Bishop of South Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe has congratulated all Christians in Ntungamo district upon celebrating 10 years of the Diocese.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe commended the people of God for the great achievement they have made since inception of the diocese especially the preaching of true Gospel which unites people regardless of their religious affiliations.

He highlighted the achievements in 10 years including expansion of parishes, archdeaconries, completion of the Cathedral, construction of staff houses, modern latrines, coffee and banana plantation among others.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe reiterated the diocesan commitment towards poverty alleviation among parishioners calling upon clergy and lay readers to intensify coffee planting on church land.

He made remarks on Saturday while receiving the Archbishop of Church of Uganda His Grace Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu at St Mathews’ Cathedral Kyamate.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe thanked the proprietors of the media houses for supporting the diocese.

South Ankole Diocese was consecrated on 8th January 2012. It covers Ntungamo District with a population of about 450,000.

The Diocese has 10 Archdeaconries, 61 Parishes and 281 Local Churches (congregations).