The State Minister for general duties in the Finance Ministry, Henry Musasizi Ariganyira has flagged off construction works on Ruhonwa – Nyamasizi Road in Rubanda District, after Government releasing shs. 698 million for its rehabilitation.

Ruhonwa – Nyamasizi road in Hamurwa Subcounty, connects 10 villages to Kabale – Kisoro and Rubanda – Kanungu road. The villages include Rutenga, Kashongati, Mutakyengwa, Kagomera, Kihiira, Nyarundya A, Nyarundya B, Nyamasizi, Kabandama and Nyakanengo.

Minister Musasizi who doubles as the Rubanda East Member of Parliament explained that the funds to facilitate rehabilitation of the road have been released by the Ministry of works through the force account scheme in which the ministry undertakes projects directly without a contractor, and supervison is done by its engineers.

He told journalists that rehabilitation of Ruhonwa – Nyamasizi road was a continous demand from his constituents for the last 10 years and working on it was a big achievement in his leadership.

“This road project is a dream come true, and my people are extremely happy as you can see. I have been requesting the ministry of works to work on it for the last 10 years,” said Musasizi.

The Rubanda District LC.5 Chairperson Amperire Stephen Kasyaba thanked Government for listening to the cries of locals in the area. He noted that after rehabilitation, the road would help farmers to easily and cheaply transport their produce to the markets since transport operators would nolonger fear the hard terrain of the area.

“This place is so hilly and the ground is stony. Transport is very expensive and our people usually fail to take their agricultural products to the market centres because the expenditure on transport alone is higher than the profits they would make after selling their products,”Kasyaba said.

Eng. Isaac Tibihika from the Ministry of Works and Transport said that since Ruhonwa – Nyamasizi was a community access road, there would be no compesation for people whose land would be affected during expansion to the planned 5.4 meter carriage way.

Rubanda District RDC Peter Rwakifari who was represented by the District Internal Security Officer – DISO, Micheal Mwijukye thanked Musasizi for ensuring that the funds to rehabilitate the road were released.