Barbara Kasekende has been appointed as Manager Business Advisory at Uganda Development Bank (UDB).

Kasekende will oversee implementation of UDB’s Business Advisory Department which provides technical support to customers and prospects pertaining to management best practices, good governance, record keeping, financial management among others.

She joins the government owned entity with over 10 years of experience in management of various projects including youth and women empowerment, SME and start-up growth, CSR, customer and partner relations, marketing and public relations. She has worked in various corporate positions with leading multinational brands in the United States and Uganda.

Prior to her new appointment, Kasekende was the Corporate Social Investments Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda.

She was also a Business Development and Marketing Manager at NFT Consult.

In 2008, Kasekende worked as Business Development Manager at AIG before she joined Wild Places Africa in the same capacity in 2012.She also served as Business Development Manager.

Kasekende has Master of Business Administration in international management from the University of Texas in Dallas.

She also holds a Bachelor of Science, Computer information systems from Elmhurst University.