President Yoweri Museveni has commended the church for joining government efforts in addressing the issue of wealth creation for Christians at household level.

The President acknowledged that churches have mobilized all believers to embrace commercial farming rather than working for the stomach as the only way to attain financial freedom both in church and communities.

He made remarks on Friday in a message delivered by Hon. Mwebesa Francis, the Minister of Trade Industry and cooperatives during the technical hand over of Kyamate small scale demonstration irrigation scheme in Ntungamo Municipality.

The commissioned project which started in December 2019 is being implemented by the ministry of water and environment- water production Regional Centre West with funding from the government of Uganda aimed at improving people’s livelihood through promotion of modern agriculture practices and protecting wetland by providing irrigation facilities off wetland areas.

The engineer water production at ministry of water and environment Eng Matovu Ronald noted that the project sits on 20 acres of land and costs 786 m on completion.

President Museveni thanked the Bishop South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe for establishing programs that improve people’s living standards such as coffee, banana and fruit growing in the diocese.

He expressed happiness for the local investors who have interest in value addition and agro tourism which will attract the foreigners saying that investment is not only Western citizens.

He pledged coffee processing machines for the south Ankole Diocese in order to add value to the coffee.

The minister later proceeded to Nyabihoko Sub County and Rwashamaire Town council to visit the Inspire Africa coffee Resort centre of Nelson Tugume, a city tycoon, where he hailed him for the initiative aimed at afro tourism.

The chairman LCV Ntungamo District Samuel Mucunguzi hailed Bishop Ahimbisibwe for being visionary and wise to start the project which will be a cornerstone for the people of Ntungamo.

The bishop South Ankole Diocese Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe reiterated the diocesan commitment to transform the church through commercial agriculture instead of depending on the Sunday’s collections in the church.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe thanked the government and ministry of water and Environment for the irrigation scheme promised to benefit Christians as it is expected.

The founder of Inspire Africa coffee Nelson Tugume assured the minister that the coffee Resort plant will be the first of its kind in the district which processes and packs finished coffee for home consumption and export.