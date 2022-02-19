The State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives , David Bahati has clarified that the Parish Development Model is a Government’s strategy to streamline, expand and strengthen the already existing enterprises rather than replacing them.

Bahati who is also the Ndorwa County West MP was responding to questions raised by leaders from his constituency in a sensitization meeting held yesterday, at Arcadia Cottages in Kabale District.

The meeting was attended by political leaders, and Government technocrats from subcounty to district level.

Bahati explained that through Parish Development Model, Government is planning to help the people identify business and agricultural products that have a high demand on both National and International Market, increase production and value addition before they are sold to maximise profits.

He added that the Government would re-organise the already existing groups of people doing business together, and educate them on how to do better after re-enforcing their financial resource envelope.

Bahati also explained that the Government’s major target was to help the 39% Ugandans who are involved in the subsistence economy to transition into the money economy.

The Kabale District Chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija commended Bahati for supplementing the District’s efforts in popularising the PDM. Nshangabasheija said that the District council had been sensitizing people, preparing them to embrace the PDM through radio programs and community physical engagements.

Meanwhile, the Kabale RDC Godfrey Nyakahuma cautioned locals against members of the opposition who are planning to sabotage the program by giving wrong information . Nyakahuma noted that the PDM was a big threat to the opposition since they usually base their arguments on poverty and unemployment which he said, will be greatly reduced through the program.

According Mr. Boaz Kakuru the District Planner, Kabale has already received Shs750 million which is part of the Shs1billion expected to be given to Kabale as start up fund for implementation of the PDM in the District.

According to Kakuru, the received money, which is 75% of the total allocation for Kabale District will be used for recruitment of Parish Chiefs, establishment and training of Parish Development Committees, Setting up Communication systems, among others.