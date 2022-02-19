Edward Birungi,a man who beheaded two kids on Thursday accusing their father of cheating with his wife, has also been killed by an angry mob.

Birungi was on Friday afternoon lynched by a mob at Omunengo, along Kanungu-Rukungiri road after sneaking out of his hideout.

The suspect (now deceased) on Thursday beheaded two kids in Kagarama cell Nyarutojo parish Kambuga sub county Kanungu district, before disappearing.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, police was notified, visited the crime scene and his body was conveyed to Kambuga hospital for postmortem.

Yesterday, Maate identified Birungi’s victims as Tracy Nabasa, a female juvenile aged 8 and Ian Owembabazi, a male Juvenile aged 5, both children to Kato Frank.

He explained that on Thursday afternoon, at around 4:00 pm, police received information from the area chairperson, a one Augustine Mutabaazi, that two children had been murdered by their neighbour.

It is alleged that the suspect’s actions were a vengeance move metted against the father of the kids, having suspected him to have been involved in an extra marital affair with his wife, whom he divorced two weeks ago.

It is also alleged that the suspect found two kids playing alone on the compound, when the dad was away in the garden.

He picked a machete, chased and hacked them, leading to their eminent death.