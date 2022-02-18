Police in Kanungu District is hunting for a suspect who allegedly cut two innocent juveniles to death.

The suspect is Edward Birungi, 40, resident of Kagarama cell Nyarutojo parish Kambuga sub county. He allegedly cut two victims known as Tracy Nabasa, female juvenile aged 8 years and Ian Owembabazi, male juvenile aged 3 years both children of Kato Frank of the same village.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, police was notified of this horror on Thursday at around 4pm by the area chairperson Augustine Mutabazi who said that two children had been murdered by their neighbor on allegation that their father was having an extra marital affair with the wife of the suspected murderer.

“The suspect picked a panga, found the children alone at home when the father had gone to the garden, chased and hacked them to death ,after which he disappeared, “Maate said.

“Police immediately visited the scene, bodies were taken to Kambuga health center 1V for postmortem and the suspect is still at large but the whole village is hunting for him with pangas. Inquiries are underway.”

This case has been registered at Kanungu police station under file number CRB 110/2022.