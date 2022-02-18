Kabale district local government Authorities on Thursday handed over bicycles to 19 Community Based Facilitators, under the Agriculture cluster development project-ACDP.

ACDP is a 6-year project, being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, animal industry and Fisheries, in 57 districts in Uganda, with funding from the World Bank, with a major aim of raising farm productivity, production and marketable volumes of selected agricultural commodities in a specified Agricultural clusters. The program was rolled out in 2019.

Under the project, Community Based Facilitators-CBF, were hired to strengthen Farmer Participation in the ACDP activities.

According to the Kabale district Agriculture officer, Deus Baguma Bagambana, the ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, decided to distribute the bicycles, to help the CBFs as they are traversing their Sub Counties, while sensitizing the famers on how to improve on the production of beans and tea, which are the priority crops under the ACDP project.

He added that the community based facilitators, are expected to bring back the bicycles to the Kabale district local government, upon the expiry of their contracts. Each Sub county has two Community Based Facilitators, while town councils have one each.

While handing over the bicycles to the beneficiaries at the Private Sector Yard, the Kabale district Nelson Nshangabasheija, asked the community based facilitator to use the bicycles for their intended purposes, in order to improve agricultural productivity through intensive sensitization of farmers in their respective Sub Counties.

The Kabale District Male Youth councilor, who is the secretary for Production, Marketing Natural Resources, Trade, Industry and Local Development, Ronald Bagamuhunda, commended Government and the Worlb Bank, saying that the ACDP project is intended at raising the income levels of low income earners in the district.

Some of the beneficiaries, who include, Diana Natukwasa, the CBF for Lyakarimira town council and her Kamuganguzi sub county counterpart, Caleb Ngabirano, commended the ministry for supporting them with bicycles, which they said will help them to mobilize and sensitize farmers on how to improve on agricultural productivity.