The Police in Rubanda district are investigating the unclear circumstances under which a 68 year old woman was strangled to death.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate identified the deceased as Margret Busingye, a resident of Gwondo village, Shebeya parish, Hamurwa Sub County in Rubanda District.

Maate told journalists that the incident took place on Wednesday at Gwondo village, Shebeya parish in Hamurwa sub county whereby Ninsiima Brenda a daughter in-law to the deceased went to check on her and found her door locked from outside. When Ninsiima forcefully opened and entered the bedroom, she found the deceased lying on the bed.

“She tried calling her but all was in vein and when she checked on her, she realized that she was dead hence notified other relatives, ” Maate explained.

The Police was accordingly informed and the scene was visited. Police noticed injuries around her neck and when a postmortem examination was done, it was established that she had been strangled.

Maate said that inquiries have been initiated in an effort to establish the motive of the murder and the minds behind. The case was registered at Rubanda Central Police Station under reference number CRB 055/2022 to help in investigations.