Police in Kabale are investigating unclear circumstances under which a man of 80 year committed suicide after failing to end the life of his wife.

The deceased has been identified as Edward Nsigirenda a resident of Rwembogo cell, Muyebe parish, Buhara sub county Kabale district, who allegedly cut the wife Lydia Nduhukire,60, suspecting her of having an extra marital relationship.

It’s alleged that the two had a long standing domestic violence resulting from the cheating allegations, and two years back, Nsigirenda badly assaulted the Nduhukire to the extent of being hospitalized.

It’s further alleged that, from the hospital, she went to her son’s home in Kakumiro district fearing for her life.

It’s in the month of December 2021, when the deceased called his son Nampa Dickson requesting the wife to come back home promising to have reformed. Nduhukire came back and they stayed normally.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the couple while sleeping together on Wednesday night,the wife heard the panga falling down from the bed prompting her to fear.

Nsigirenda picked it up and cut her hand.

“She made an alarm that attracted people who rushed her to Buhara health centre III, leaving the man inside the house. The man knowing that had killed her, then hanged himself with a rope inside the bed room after locking the house from inside, ” Elly Maate said .

This case been reported at Kabale police under file number CRB 085/2022.