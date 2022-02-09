The third offensive route against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) operating in Ituri Provinces and North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was opened on 8 February 2022.

This was evidenced when UPDF combat vehicles crossed into Burasi in the DRC using the newly installed ferry at Haibale Landing site on River Semulik.

The overall Commander ‘Operation Shujja’, Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga while opening the Burasi – Boga route at Burasi landing site in DR Congo noted that crossing into Congo using this approach route marked the start of Phase Two.

Phase One dealt ADF a devastating blow where many died, others got injured and the rest scattered. We are now hunting down those who scattered ultimately we shall get them, Maj Gen Kayanja said, adding that ADF must surrender and enjoy the Presidential Amnesty still in place, otherwise whoever is captured will be prosecuted in the Court Martial.

Maj Gen Kayanja revealed that the road from Burasi to Boga, a stretch of about 50kms which was impassable; is being worked on jointly by both UPDF and FARDC.

This road will connect Mbau, Ouicha, Eringeti, Kainama, Tchabi, Olamoyo, River Semulik Bridge up to Mukakati, making what the Congolese commonly refer to as the triangle of death.

That means if this security road is opened, we will have covered the triangle of death. We shall have encircled the enemy operating in that triangle,” Maj Gen Muhanga Kayanja explained.

He also said that the renovated road will ease the movement of supplies to the forces instead of using the costly air transport, and further accelerate trade and movement of people between the two countries.

Already people from the two countries are enthusiastic using the ferry. It has accelerated trade and movement of people using the shortest distance,” the overall Commander Operation Shujja’, observed.

He further noted that the ongoing construction of Kasindi-Beni to Butembo road and that of Bunagana-Ruchuru to Goma will propel the strategic infrastructural partnership between Uganda and DRC, thereby strengthening lasting peace and prosperity.

The joint operation in Eastern DRC started with phase one when UPDF using Nobili- Kamango- Mukakati route, joined their counterparts FARDC on the 1st December 2021.

This preceded the assault force advancing deep into Virunga impenetrable forest dislodging ADF terrorists in several camps including their stronghold of Kambi Ya Yua where various military wares and documents were recovered.

The capture of Kambi Ya Yua marked the end of phase one transiting into phase two.

There are three approach routes in Phase two; Kasindi-Beni route, Nobili-R. Semliki Bridge and Burasi-Boga route.