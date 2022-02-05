The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Hon Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja has today conducted a guided tour of UPDF Civil Military activities in the Elgon Region (Bugisu and Sebei Regions).

He mentioned that these activities are only symbolic and rotational in recognition of the contributions of the past and present heroes towards the success of the liberation struggle that has roots in the Elgon Region.

At Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, Ssempijja commended the UPDF medical team working together with the hospital staff for tirelessly working to preserve the health of individuals, noting that it’s only healthy individuals who can be productive.

“A patient doesn’t work, therefore preserve your health so that you can embrace government programs that aim at eliminating poverty,” he said.

He added that the recent construction works by government at the hospital and the involvement of UPDF medics in the treatment of hernia, goitre, appendicitis, cancer screening, malaria and the execution of minor surgeries is a reward to the people in recognition of their outstanding performance in restoration of peace and security.

“Giving back to the people is a good spirit and should be emulated,” he explained, adding that it bridges the gap between the UPDF and the people.

The Defence Minister participated together with the hospital administration and area local council representatives, all joined hands to scrub the surgical ward and sweep the hospital compound.

The Mbale Hospital Director Dr. Tugaineyo Emmanuel lauded the defence ministry for identifying with the locals and responding to their health needs.

Mr. Washaki Ahamada the Resident City Commissioner for Mbale City thanked UPDF for securing the country.

At Kapchorwa General Hospital, Hon Ssempijja inspected the newly constructed Neo-natal ward by UPDF Engineers. He said the facility will reduce child death since sick babies will nolonger be rushed for treatment at Mbale hospital.

Hon Ssempijja also toured and inspected the on-going civil works at Kapsinda Secondary school where a two classroom block is under construction.

At Kapsinda, he reminded local council representatives and students to protect the peace and security.

“We initially had wars that led things go the wrong way in Uganda. We are now trying to recover from the depth and UPDF is laying the foundation,” he emphasized.

He encouraged residents to have trust in the army and urged students to preserve discipline and work hard towards the zenith of their dream jobs, either as doctors, engineers or soldiers.

Earlier on 3rd February 2022, Hon Ssempija toured Bufumbo HC IV where UPDF medics have set up a medical camp to handle static illnesses like treatment of hernia, goitre, malaria, cancer screening, antenatal services, free eye and dental care, among others.

The Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister was accompanied by area local leaders and representatives from the UPDF through the tour of community outreach engagements to commemorate the 41 Tarehe Sita Anniversary celebrations and Defence Forces Week in the Elgon Region.