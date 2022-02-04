President Yoweri Museveni has reappointed Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye as Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson.

Brig Gen Kulayigye replaces Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso who is currently on a year long military course.

The development has been confirmed by Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, who has been the acting army Spokesperson.

“Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye has been appointed Defence Spokesperson, replacing Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso currently attending National Defence College Uganda. We welcome back Gen Kulayigye to the Office of Defence Spokesperson,” Lt Col Kakurungu said on Friday.

Kulayigye who joined the army in 1989, first served as UPDF Spokesperson between 2005 to 2013. Later, he served as the Chief Political Commissar. In 2016, he was elected to serve as a Member of Parliament representing the UPDF in the 10th Parliament (2016 to 2021).

He spent some time in the Presidential Protection Unit, which today is part of the Special Forces Command in the UPDF.

In February 2019, he was promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier, in a military promotions exercise that involved more than 2,000 UPDF men and women.