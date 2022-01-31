The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has revealed that over Shs500 million is needed to return the body of former Ethics and Integrity Minister Fr Simon Lokodo to Uganda.

Fr Lokodo died on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland.

The revelation was made on Monday by the commission’s chairperson Mariam Wangadya.She said Fr Lokodo, a member of UHRC had gone on official duty and had a return ticket but since he is now dead, his body is going to be brought back in form of a cargo which makes the transportation costs high. Other costs to be footed are his hospital bills.

“This morning I’m going to meet some officials from the government seeking help to see that the body of late Fr Lukodo is brought back. We need to pay the travel and hospital bills. He went with a return ticket but since he is dead, he is going to be brought back as cargo so we need more money at least Shs500m. I’m very sure the government is going to help us,” Ms Wangadya said.

Fr Lokodo died last Saturday morning in Geneva, Switzerland where he and other commissioners for UHRC had travelled to attend the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) conference that happened on January 24.

Lokodo, a former priest served as Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity from 2011 to June 2021 when he was dropped from cabinet. However, two months later, he was appointed a commissioner for the UHRC.

In July 2021, he was honoured by the Inspectorate of Government (IG) honoured for his tremendous efforts in the fight against corruption and immorality, and for founding a formidable alliance of fighters against corruption.