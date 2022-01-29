The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has been commended for its outstanding performance in sustaining peace and security in the country.

This was revealed today by the Minister of State for the Elderly Affairs Gidudu Mafabi Dominique as he officiated at the launch of the 41st Tarehe Sita and Defence Forces Civil Military activities at Bungokho sub-county headquarters in Mbale District.

“The discipline by UPDF has protected our peace and security for social economic transformation,” he noted, adding that reserving the right ideology as demanded by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF H.E Yoweri Museveni has scored benefits for the population.

He explained that as a result of having the right vision, mobilization skills and sacrifice by President Museveni, life expectancy increased from 43 to 63 years, Older Person’s Fund increased to UGX 10bn, Emyooga Van was introduced, the National Council of Older Person’s budget increased from UGX 0.9 to 3.7bn; among the many other income generating activities intended to better the lives of the elderly.

Gidudu further advised the population to embrace government programs and retrace their potential in the struggle for the last 41 years.

The Senior Presidential Advisor Mrs. Betty Mawumbe gave an elaborate explanation of the start of the peoples’ revolution and the sacrifices made by the initiators of the Peoples’ struggle, who wanted freedom and democracy.

Brig Gen Richard Karemire, the Ugandan East African Cooperation Defence Liaison Officer – EAC DLO (UG), on behalf of the UPDF noted that 41 years have been long with alot of achievements especially the restoration of peace and security as a pre-requisite for social economic transformation.

He noted that retracing our history helps us to know where we came from, where we are and where we ought to be.

The Woman MP for Mbale district Miriam Muhayi lauded UPDF for sacrificing to liberate Uganda. “Your sacrifice has not gone in vain,” she commented.

The LC V chairperson for Mbale district thanked efforts from the residents towards the struggle for peace and implored them to support government programs like the recent Parish Development Model.

Hon. Gidudu was also accompanied by Resident District Commissioners, Local Council Representatives, and religious leaders, among others.

Hon Gidudu also planted a tree at Bungokho subcounty headquarters as a symbolic gesture to continuously protect the environment.

Some of the places to be worked on by UPDF engineers brigade include: construction of an incinerator at Bumadanda HC III, rehabilitation of classroom blocks at Bumageni PS in Bugema barracks, and renovation of workshop house at Mbale Army Spouses Workshop. Other CIMIC activities will include free HIV/AIDS Counseling and Testing, free eye and dental care, minor surgeries and Out Patient Services.