Former Ethics and Integrity Minister Fr Simon Lokodo has died.

He passed away this morning in Geneva Switzerland.

Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) announced his death on Saturday afternoon January 29, 2022.

“It’s with great shock and pain that we‘ve learnt of the passing of our Honourable Member of the Commission, Fr. Simon Lokodo,” the commission said in a short announcement.

It added: “He passed on this morning in Geneva Switzerland. The Commission will share details in due course. May the Almighty Rest His Soul in Eternal Peace.”

“Commiserations to the family of Fr Simon Lokodo, former Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, and Dodoth West Member of Parliament, who at the time of his death served as member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission @UHRC_UGANDA,” tweeted Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

He added: “May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Lokodo served as Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity in the Office of the President of Uganda since 2011.

Previously he was the Minister of State for Industry from 2009 to 2011.