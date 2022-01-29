Musician turned Presidential Advisor for Kampala Affairs Catherine Kusasira is crying foul after being used and dumped by ruling party-NRM.

In her Facebook statement posted on Saturday, Kusasira revealed that she has lost everything because of her love and support for NRM and worse still, leaders in the ruling party have failed to live up to the financial promises they made to her.

“I have lost everything because of my party NRM,there is a lot of unfairness in NRM as a party..you work hard and be committed to everything in the party for the betterment but never to be appreciated,” the disgruntled musician stated.

She added that in the last presidential campaigns, she reached an extent of getting loans from banks to put up projects as a way of motivating the youth to support President Yoweri Museveni but by the end of the day she gained nothing.

“I really sacrificed alot during the last campaigns where I even went for bank loans and started projects as a way of motivating the youths as a tactic of fighting the pressure group of NUP.Why NRM..I have lost a lot because of you.. business..friends and fans because of choosing you as my party…I thought president MUSEVENI was the commandant and he was always respected by his representatives but then it’s vise versa because for whoever he directs to perform they do the opposite..I have never been rewarded and appreciated for the strength and commitment I showed during that time..but instead lost everything I had before..lwaki NRM you such a disgrace to me and to us who sacrificed everything bkoz of you.. ..president MUSEVENI bangi sibaano.. those you trust wil be the lead in your downfall,”Kusasira cursed.

Kusasira joins fellow Presidential Advisor Jennifer Full Figure to accuse NRM leaders of hypocrisy.

Last year, Full Figure said she was used and dumped by the party. She said the leaders even failed to fulfill the promises they made to her.