Former Ethics and Integrity Minister Fr Simon Lokodo has passed on.

Fr Lokodo died on Saturday morning in Geneva, Switzerland.

At the time of his passing on the former Minister has been a Member of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).

“It’s with great shock and pain that we‘ve learnt of the passing of our Honourable Member of the Commission, Fr. Simon Lokodo. He passed on this morning in Geneva Switzerland 🇨🇭. The Commission will share details in due course,” UHRC tweeted.

Lokodo was born on October 28, 1957 in Kaabong district, later becoming a parish priest, before joining politics.

He joined politics at the age of 49 through a special election held on June 29, 2006 following the death of the area MP of Dodoth County. Lokodo was then excommunicated by the Catholic Church.

He was appointed Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity in the Office of the President in 2011.

Previously, he had served as Minister of State for Industry from 2009 to 2011.

He also represented Dodoth County (Kaabong district) in Parliament from 2006,but later lost the seat after failing to win the NRM party flag.

May Fr Lokodo’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.