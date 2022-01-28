The former minister of Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana has urged the general public to work hard for the development of their families and communities if they are to live a purposeful life for generations.

Rukutana said this on Thursday during the burial of the late Rose Turyamutunga Kamabaare a wife to his brother David Namara in her ancestral home Ruyonza Nyanga Rubaare sub county Rushenyi county Ntungamo district.

He noted that the late Rose Kamabaare lived a purposeful life because she was a good partner in development, advocate of education and a brave woman who was not intimidated by World trials.

Rukutana called upon mourners to be tolerant and cooperative rather than joining political camps which will stifle development of their families and areas.

He commended the late Kamabaare for passing through thin and thick but remained focused and asked all mourners to emulate her deeds.

The former Deputy Attorney General also pledged to continue supporting the current leaders if they are willing to use him in terms of expertise and lobbying for the constituency and district.

In his comforting words, the archdeacon Rugarama Venerable Rev Canon Stanley Turyagyenda reminded mourners that all people shall die and there is no hope to live longer therefore everybody still has time to do good to the neighbors for the Kingdom of God like what the late Kamabaare did.

The husband David Namara described his late wife Kamabaare as developmental, disciplined and committed to work for the family from grass to grace.

Namara narrated how she started sickness in 1997 until her death and thanked people who assisted the Rukutana family during the trying moment.

Children led by Rachael Namara described their mother late Rose Kamabaare as sister, joyful who was dependable and friend to all.

They said that the death of their mother was a big blow to the family who will be dearly missed forever and thanked people for the assistance.

The LCV chairman Ntungamo district Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba commended Hon Rukutana for continuing lobbying for the district though he is no longer in power.

In his message read for him Kutamba Monic Rutabingwa councilor Ngoma Sub County noted that Hon Rukutana has remained a pivotal and strong pillar in the development asking leaders to use him.

The late Rose Turyamutunga Kamabaare left 4 children and a husband.