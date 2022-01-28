The Chief Justice of the Republic of Uganda Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo and Rt Rev Godfrey Loum the Bishop of Northern Uganda Diocese have pledged to utilize their positions and spaces to influence the initiation and implementation of what they described as the Acholi Development Agenda to transform Acholi region.

At a special dinner organized by a group of Christians from Northern Uganda Diocese to celebrate the consecration and enthronement of Bishop Loum in the official residence of the Chief Justice in Nakasero, Kampala on Thursday, the two vowed to champion unity, togetherness, development and forgiveness for the betterment of the Acholi region.

“For over 25 years, Acholi region was suffering with war and by the grace of God, it ended. We thought the war would never end, but it ended. There is time for everything. This is time to unite ad work. I will identify lovers of development and we raise some resources to help the Church establish development projects that benefit the ordinary person. This is part of the development agenda we shall champion,” the Chief justice said.

“Bishop Loum is already doing a very good job by praying for people to overcome the trauma caused by the LRA War and there is a lot of work awaiting to be done by him. He is preaching the gospel of self-reliance and self-help to boost household incomes. We need to support him,”he added.

The Chief Justice challenged Christians to ensure they cater for the welfare of the bishop and his family to enable them do ministry excellently.

“I can’t be contented as Chief Justice when my Bishop and his family are suffering. We need to start thinking about buying for them Friesian cows to give them milk and support them in establishment of self-help projects.”

Bishop Loum called for peace and unity and asked Christians for forget about the court cases that arose shortly after his election as Bishop and concentrate on developing Acholi region and the country at large.